Robert Downey Jr. to Reprise His Role as Iron Man in Black Widow Movie: Report

We know that Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, who tragically sacrifices herself to get the soul stone in Avengers: Endgame, is finally getting her own solo movie. The Black Widow movie will take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Endgame, and will see Natasha Romanoff played by Scarlett Johannson, exploring her Russian lineage.

The film will see a star-studded cast, including Stranger Things' David Harbour, who will play Red Guardian, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz as the other Black Widow agents. However, the most exciting is the speculation that Rober Downey Jr might be reprising his role as Iron Man for the movie.

According to a report in Deadline, the film which holds space for multiple MCU cameos will see Downey Jr. reprising his role as Iron Man. It is, however, unclear if the actor will shoot the cameo, or it will be made out previous unused footage. In the Black Widow footage screened during Marvel's Hall H panel at Comic-Con, the clip of Tony warning Natasha "They're coming for you," from Civil War is used before leading into new footage from the film. This means that the time explored would be one when Natasha is hiding from the United Nations and might ask for Tony Stark's help during this period of time.

It is also highly unlikely that Iron Man will be making an appearance in the film as Downey has time and again talked of Avengers: Endgame as the 'last stop in his MCU journey'. And if there will be an Iron Man cameo, we can only hope that Captain America jumps the bandwagon and gives us a little bit of closure.

The Black Widow movie will be the first one in Marvel's Phase 4. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige under Marvel Studios, Black Widow will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

