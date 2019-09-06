Robert Downey Jr to Return as Iron Man for Marvel Spin-Off on Disney+
Disney bosses are reportedly prepping for a series based on Ironheart, the teenage genius who continues Tony Stark's legacy in the comic books.
Image of Robert Downey Jr from Avengers Endgame
Marvel fans rejoice! If you were having sleepless nights over the fact that you would not see your favourite Tony Stark, aka Iron Man anymore, fret not. Five months after Tony Stark, played by actor Robert Downey Jr, sacrificed himself for the good of mankind in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, Marvel sources have claimed that he is prepping to return as the iconic superhero Iron Man.
Turns out that the soon-to-be launched new streaming service Disney+ will allow more Marvel stories to be told. Fox News reported that Downey Jr will reprise his role for a new Disney+ spinoff. According to We Got This Covered, Disney bosses are prepping for a series based on Ironheart, the teenage genius who continues Stark's legacy in the comic books.
It is being reported that Downey Jr. will return in a voiceover capacity, as his character will be an AI, similar to Paul Bettany's J.A.R.V.I.S. who will be training RiRi Williams to become a superhero.
Ironheart was created by Marvel Comics back in 2015. However, Marvel faced criticism for its inaccurate portrayal of a young black female and for the lack of black female writers.
Subsequently, they roped in sociologist Eve Ewing, when they launched a standalone comic for Ironheart in 2018. Earlier in 2019, the writer introduced Downey Jr. at a gala where he gave his approval for Ironheart to take over from Ironman in the Marvel universe.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode
- Don't Ever Try Actor Vidyut Jammwal's #DesiWorkOut With a Full Gas Cylinder. It's Dangerous
- Kerala’s First Openly Married Gay Couple is Now Fighting for Right to Adopt