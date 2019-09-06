Robert Downey Jr to Return as Iron Man for Marvel Spin-Off on Disney+

Marvel fans rejoice! If you were having sleepless nights over the fact that you would not see your favourite Tony Stark, aka Iron Man anymore, fret not. Five months after Tony Stark, played by actor Robert Downey Jr, sacrificed himself for the good of mankind in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, Marvel sources have claimed that he is prepping to return as the iconic superhero Iron Man.

Turns out that the soon-to-be launched new streaming service Disney+ will allow more Marvel stories to be told. Fox News reported that Downey Jr will reprise his role for a new Disney+ spinoff. According to We Got This Covered, Disney bosses are prepping for a series based on Ironheart, the teenage genius who continues Stark's legacy in the comic books.

It is being reported that Downey Jr. will return in a voiceover capacity, as his character will be an AI, similar to Paul Bettany's J.A.R.V.I.S. who will be training RiRi Williams to become a superhero.

Ironheart was created by Marvel Comics back in 2015. However, Marvel faced criticism for its inaccurate portrayal of a young black female and for the lack of black female writers.

Subsequently, they roped in sociologist Eve Ewing, when they launched a standalone comic for Ironheart in 2018. Earlier in 2019, the writer introduced Downey Jr. at a gala where he gave his approval for Ironheart to take over from Ironman in the Marvel universe.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.