Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland Reunite in Dolittle, Watch Trailer

After hanging up the gloves as the iconic character of Iron-Man in Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr is back with a fantasy drama film, Dolittle, where he plays a physician who can talk to animals. The Dr Dolittle franchise starring Eddie Murphy has been revamped and this time, the film will see RDJ embarking on an adventurous journey with his gang of animal friends.

The trailer of the film has been making rounds on the internet ever since its release as it shows the actor in a never-seen-before avatar as a morose physician who gradually gains his courage on an adventure to find a cure for the queen.

The colourful two-minute-long trailer opens with a revised rendition of Louis Armstrong's classic song, What a Wonderful World. The trailer then goes on to show the various challenges the team, which includes an anxious gorilla (Rami Malek), a bird-brained duck (Octavia Spencer), a polar bear (John Cena) who constantly bickers with an ostrich (Kumail Nanjiani), and his closest companion, a headstrong parrot (Emma Thompson). Animals might be the doctor's friends but that does not stop him from almost getting eaten by a tiger. There are also pirates that the team encounters, and many more obstacles that make the trailer, quite an amusing watch. Robert Downey Jr's Irish accent is a little unconvincing, but the actor performs beautifully through expressions.

Check out the trailer below:

The film also stars RDJ's marvel co-star and friend Tom Holland will voice the role of a dog and pop-star Selena Gomez will be voicing a giraffe. Apart from them, the cast also includes Craig Robinson, Ralph Fieness, Marion Cottilard, and Antonio Banderas amongst others. The film is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

<strong>Follow <a href="https://twitter.com/News18Movies" target="_blank">@News18Movies</a> for more</strong>

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.