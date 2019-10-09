Robert Downey Jr Turns Down Oscars Campaign for Iron Man in Avengers Endgame, Says Let's Not

Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe is what fans look up to. A decade long character, that laid out the very foundation of MCU is loved by fans, and they are rooting for the actor to have an Academy nomination for his last outing as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame.

But, Downey Jr thinks otherwise. The actor chooses to stay out of the Oscar race for his role and considers doing the films as a reward in itself. Talking to Howard Stern for The Howard Stern Show, he said, "I'm so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about (putting my name forth for an acting Oscar), and I said 'let's not."

"Doing (the MCU films) was their own reward," Downey said. "I don't know that it's time or if I am the guy ... to have the Academy recognize," he added.

For the unversed, in lieu of Disney's campaign to include Avengers: Endgame in various categories for Oscars, fans launched a petition to have Robert Downey Jr nominated for the Oscars for his performance in the film.

The hope and aspiration for Downey Jr being nominated for the Oscars originate from co-director Joe Russo. After the release of Avengers: Endgame he stated that he felt the actor deserved an Oscar for his performance, saying that he had never seen people react and cry to any performance in the past the way they did for Tony Stark. He might not have meant it literally but the idea seems to have gotten fans riled up.

While superhero movies finally broke through in a big way at the Oscars earlier this year with Black Panther, bagging six nominations in technical categories and winning Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, the film received no nomination in the acting categories.

Alongside Downey Jr, this year Joaquin Phoenix is also being pitched as Best Actor for his performance in Joker. But will the Oscars accept the two iconic comic book characters in the nominations?

