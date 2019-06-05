Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Robert Downey Jr Turns Real Life Tony Stark, Pledges to Use Advanced Technologies for Environment

Robert Downey Jr. of Iron Man fame has announced the launch of a new organisation committed to using advanced technologies for the good of the environment.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
Robert Downey Jr Turns Real Life Tony Stark, Pledges to Use Advanced Technologies for Environment
A still of Ironman
Loading...

Actor Robert Downey Jr. of Iron Man fame has announced the launch of a new organisation committed to using advanced technologies for the good of the environment.

"Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years," Downey Jr. said, relaying that he had been given these insights a few weeks back by a roundtable of experts.

He was giving the opening keynote for Amazon's Re:Mars conference on Tuesday when he announced "The Footprint Coalition". He said the group was scheduled to officially launch by April 2020, the variety reported.

"God I love experts. They're like Wikipedia with character defects," he joked just like his popular character Tony Stark.

The announcement came at the end of a freewheeling talk about artificial intelligence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey Jr.'s own career and the evolution of his Tony Stark character, which featured cameos from Amazon's AI assistant Alexa, as well as Matt Damon, who joined via video.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame has has had an amazing run at the Indian box office alone. It made a business of Rs 338.35 crore within two weeks of its release in India. The Marvel film has surpassed the opening weekend collections of all Hindi films and emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India till date.

Avengers: Endgame is currently the No. 2 film of all time globally, with just Avatar left at the top with $2.78 billion.

