Robert Downey Jr Unfollows Marvel Co-stars, Fans Come up With Theories

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr, best known for his role as Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has reportedly unfollowed all of his co-stars from the superhero movies on social media. It has been observed by fans that Robert unfollowed his former Avengers co-stars including Tom Holland, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo from his Instagram handle. Currently, the actor seems to follow 43 Instagram accounts none of which are his Marvel co-stars.

The development has certainly left Marvel fans wondering what the cause could be. Many fans have come up with their own theories. Some wondered if Robert had some disagreement with his former colleagues while others were too stumped to come up with any reason. One user tweeted, “What? that seems so weird since he's so close to them.”

WHAT?? that seems so weird since he's so close to them— claire liu (@claireiliu) July 2, 2021

While fans who have been closely watching the off-screen camaraderie shared by the Avengers actors strongly refuted the claim that there may be some dispute among Robert and his former colleagues. As one user wrote, “They have a private group chat.. Why do they need to follow each other?”

THEY HAVE A PRIVATE GROUP CHAT.. WHY do they “need to” follow each other?— Pabs (@PabloLuisJr) July 4, 2021

However, some also pointed out that Robert does not run his Instagram account directly but his manager does it. Some fans mentioned that Robert’s former manager Jimmy Rich passed away recently and a new manager has replaced him.

It’s actually because he has a new social media manager. If you haven’t heard the original one passed away recently and it seems like the new one wants RDJ to move on from being a Avenger.— The Watcher (@Th3Pun1sh3r1428) July 2, 2021

Fans also mentioned that Robert is more focused on his upcoming Footprint Coalition project which is an organization that is committed to using advanced technologies for the good of the environment.

As one fan tweeted that he assumes it is just a promotional move as the actor wants to direct all focus to the Footprint Coalition project. “It’s all he's been doing ever since the endgame (Avengers Endgame. I also think Jimmy Rich's passing had a lot to do with it, since he was the one actively using the accounts (+ rdj never did use them much, he is old).”

i assume it's just pr, he wants to direct all focus to the footprint coalition project, it's all he's been doing ever since endgame. i also think jimmy rich's passing had a lot to do with it, since he was the one actively using the accounts (+ rdj never did use them much, he old)— imagine✨ (@semitatongxue) July 3, 2021

It is speculated that Robert will be seen playing the role of Iron Man one last time in the upcoming MCU movie Black Widow.

