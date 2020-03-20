Robert Downey Jr Willing to Come Back as Iron Man After Dolittle Failure at Box Office?

Robert Downey Jr's superhero avatar Iron Man is celebrated among pop culture enthusiasts. The actor's last outing as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame concluded his decade long journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Subsequently, he was one of the most actors of the franchise.

After the conclusion of Iron Man, the actor was recently seen in Dolittle. It was his first non MCU films in six years. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office.

Now, it is reported that the actor is willing to take a pay-cut to return to MCU. As per reports, he wants to work with his protege Tom Holland and Gwyneth Paltrow.

He is also said to reprise his role in Marvel's upcoming film Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role.

Earlier, it was reported that Downey has not shut the idea completely out himself. While appearing on The Today Show, he was asked again if he would consider returning to the franchise in the future. To this Downey gave an open-ended answer that has fans left hoping for a return.

"I'm not sure. Are we in bargaining now? I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who — I want to try to keep it classy. We'll see."

