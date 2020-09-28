Robert Downey Jr. Wishes 'Dear Friend' Gwyneth Paltrow on Birthday With Adorable Selfie

Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram to wish his close friend and 'Iron Man' co-star Gwyneth Paltrow on her birthday. The adorable friendship between the two is well known within the industry and among their fans. In the birthday post, Robert shared an adorable selfie of them. Both can be seen happily posing for the camera at a side angle. The actor can be seen sporting a grey colour round neck t-shirt over a hoodie of the same colour. To complete the look, he has teamed up the outfit with a pair of sunglasses and a navy blue cap. The birthday girl in the snap is seen in a white top and is wearing red lipstick to complete her look.

Captioning the cutesy picture, the actor referred to the birthday girl as "a powerhouse." On an adorable note, he wished his dear friend “the best today...and then a little bit more.”

The photo has garnered over one million likes. Many people in the comments section have extended their wishes to the actress. A person wrote, “The most fabulous movie couple! HBD Gweneth and Happy Sunday Robert.” Many people have dropped in their loving wishes for the actress in the comments section.

The duo first appeared together in the 2008 blockbuster Iron Man, launching the superhero franchise. They both exited the Marvel's Avengers franchise last year with the Phase Three conclusion that was Avengers: Endgame.