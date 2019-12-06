Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Robert Downey Jr's Dolittle Remake to Arrive in India Soon

Actor Robert Downey Jr's Dolittle, which is a remake of the 1998 film Dr Dolittle, is set to release in India on January 17, 2020 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

IANS

Updated:December 6, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Robert Downey Jr's Dolittle Remake to Arrive in India Soon
Robert Downey Jr.

Actor Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle, which is a remake of the 1998 film Dr. Dolittle, is set to release in India on January 17, 2020 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle is the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals. It will release in India on the same day as the US.

View this post on Instagram

I can barely wait... John Cena is Yoshi. #Dolittle in theaters January 17.

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England, shuts himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The movie will be brought to the country by Universal Pictures International India.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram