Robert Patrick, Danielle Brooks Board John Cena's 'Peacemaker' Series

Los Angeles: “Terminator: Judgement Day” star Robert Patrick and “Orange Is the New Black” alum Danielle Brooks have boarded the cast of HBO Max series “Peacemaker”, starring wrestler-turned-actor John Cena. Created by filmmaker James Gunn, the show is a spin-off series to his upcoming antihero ensemble “The Suicide Squad”.

Cena will reprise his role of Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker from Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad”, which will release in August 2021. The show will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Gunn will write the show and also direct multiple episodes, including the first. According to Variety, Brooks will essay the role of Leota Adebayo. However, the details of her character are not known yet.

Patrick will play the part of Auggie Smith. Besides Cena, actors Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland are reprising their roles of Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, respectively.

Also joining the cast is actor Chris Conrad, who will be playing The Vigilante/Adrian Chase. Gunn and “The Suicide Squad” producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena attached as co-executive producer.

“Peacemaker” will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Production is slated to begin in early 2021, prior to Gunn starting work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” .