Robert Pattinson Beat Himself Up While Shooting for The Lighthouse, Reveals Co-star Willem Dafoe

Spider-Man actor Willem Dafoe has paired up with Twilight star Robert Pattinson for one of the strangest movies of the year, The Lighthouse. The thriller portrays the life of two lighthouse keepers who try to maintain their sanity living in a mysterious and isolated island in the 1890s. The film directed by Robert Eggers looks pretty intense which seems to have been accomplished after a ton of effort by the actors.

Robert Pattinson, who will play the next Batman, has opened up previously about method acting, where he underwent a lot of extreme measures to prepare for his role in the film. Now his co-star Willem Dafoe has opened up about Pattinson's unique acting methods to Mr. Porter. "He's not interested in craft, I think. He wants to throw himself into deep water and he feels like it will only be true if he's drowning. For me, that seemed wacky. But I'm not trying to judge. He has a good sense of the visual, of what's needed in a close-up. Sometimes he'd beat himself up so bad. He'd stick his fingers down his throat, things like that."

Pattinson had previously opened up on what he put himself through in order to personify Ephrain, who slowly descended into madness after the mundane task in The Lighthouse. He used to carry out chores such as cleaning, scrubbing floors and carrying coal. He also opened up about playing a 'mad person' in an interview with Esquire magazine. "It means you can sort of be mad the whole time. Well, not the whole time, but for like an hour before the scene," he said.

