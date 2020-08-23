MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Robert Pattinson Debuts as Caped Crusader in Batman Trailer, Fans Call it 'the Darkest Yet'

Robert Pattinson Debuts as Caped Crusader in Batman Trailer, Fans Call it 'the Darkest Yet'

The first teaser trailer of 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has been released in the DC FanDome convention and fans can't keep calm about the "darkest" Dark Knight.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 23, 2020, 9:38 AM IST
The trailer of Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has been released in the virtual DC FanDome convention. The trailer, at a length of a little less than three minutes, shows a strikingly darker version of the Gotham city than it's previous cinematic adaptations. A henious crime has been committed by The Riddler and he has left a cryptic code to draw out the Batman.

Director Matt Reeves said at the convention that this version of The Batman isn't an origin story but will "touch upon his origins." The film takes place two years into Bruce Wayne's career as The Batman, where he is still a vigilante.

Even though the film is tonally more similar to Christopher Nolan's Batman franchise than others, the unkempt and darker state of Bruce Wayne in the trailer has made many fans predict a much more gritty and gloomy film than the previous ones. A scene where Batman mercilessly beats up a goon for asking who he is, has aoso become very popular among fans.

The trailer also introduces the other characters, including Jeffrey Wright as detective James Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle. While Andy Serkis hasn't appeared, his voice as Alfred can be heard. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of an unrecognisable Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

Take a look below:

Fans flooded Twitter with their reactions for the "darkest Batman yet." Take a look below:

The production of the film had to halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film is slated to release in 2021.

