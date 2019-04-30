Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Robert Pattinson Doesn't Like to Talk About His Personal Life Because 'It Devalues What Love Is'

Actor Robert Pattinson, who is rumoured to be dating model Suki Waterhouse, does not like speaking about his personal life because he does not want to "devalue" it.

IANS

Updated:April 30, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Robert Pattinson Doesn't Like to Talk About His Personal Life Because 'It Devalues What Love Is'
Actor Robert Pattinson poses during a photocall before Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection, Monday, July 3, 2017 in Paris. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Actor Robert Pattinson, who is rumoured to be dating model Suki Waterhouse, does not like speaking about his personal life because he does not want to "devalue" it.

Asked about Waterhouse, Pattinson told the Sunday Times' Style magazine: "Do I have to (talk about her)? If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you would think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better.

"I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photograph. The line between when you are performing and when you are not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

While his relationships with actress Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs didn't end well, he doesn't believe high-profile romances are doomed, reported femalefirst.co.uk. He said, "They were pretty long relationships, not like three months."

The High Life actor is close friends with Katy Perry and is impressed by the fact that fame hasn't changed her.

He said, "She's exactly the same. That's difficult to do."

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram