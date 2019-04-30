English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robert Pattinson Doesn't Like to Talk About His Personal Life Because 'It Devalues What Love Is'
Actor Robert Pattinson, who is rumoured to be dating model Suki Waterhouse, does not like speaking about his personal life because he does not want to "devalue" it.
Actor Robert Pattinson poses during a photocall before Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection, Monday, July 3, 2017 in Paris. (Image: AP)
Actor Robert Pattinson, who is rumoured to be dating model Suki Waterhouse, does not like speaking about his personal life because he does not want to "devalue" it.
Asked about Waterhouse, Pattinson told the Sunday Times' Style magazine: "Do I have to (talk about her)? If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you would think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better.
"I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photograph. The line between when you are performing and when you are not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."
While his relationships with actress Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs didn't end well, he doesn't believe high-profile romances are doomed, reported femalefirst.co.uk. He said, "They were pretty long relationships, not like three months."
The High Life actor is close friends with Katy Perry and is impressed by the fact that fame hasn't changed her.
He said, "She's exactly the same. That's difficult to do."
