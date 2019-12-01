Robert Pattinson Doubts His Role as Batman will be as Famous as Twilight's Edward Cullen
Robert Pattinson's role in Twilight was his first venture in franchise cinema and the actor has not been part of any other franchise ever since. Now, he plays Batman in a film releasing on June 25, 2021.
Actor Robert Pattinson poses during a photocall before Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection, Monday, July 3, 2017 in Paris. (Image: AP)
Robert Pattinson has established himself in a diversity of roles in numerous films. Despite this, he is most associated with one of his earliest roles as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise.
While Harry Potter was Pattinson's first role in a franchise he only appeared in one film before moving on to play the protagonist in the Twilight franchise. Even though the actor has strayed away from franchises ever since, he is set to dive into one again with his role as The Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' The Batman.
Talking about his role to The Today Show, Pattinson said, "There’s a part of me that just thinks it’s impossible to kind of be, what happened with Twilight because it was just sort of so sudden. And now I’m kind of… I don’t know, I’m hoping it won’t be people hanging outside my place. I just think I’m kind of boring and old now, so it’s fine."
.@WillieGeist’s guest on Sunday TODAY this weekend will be actor #RobertPattinson, who shared his feelings on being the latest star to tackle the role of Batman. pic.twitter.com/mtYWyz1JYF
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2019
Pattinson had earlier revealed that one of his motivations for playing The Batman was due to the character not being a heroic one. He had stated that Batman is a dark character who is not as optimistic or heroic as the other heroes and this, in turn, attracted him to the role.
Pattinson had recently revealed that he started reading up on the character to understand him more and was overwhelmed by the volume of Batman comics available. He is also currently training with a Brazilian Ju-Jitsu expert for the role. Robert Pattinson will be hitting the big screens as Batman on June 25, 2021.
