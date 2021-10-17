Robert Pattinson is a Tortured Cape Crusader in 'The Batman' Trailer

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the eponymous caped crusader has garnered a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. The Matt Reeves directorial is slated as a darker take on the DC superhero, and will see the character go up against several iconic villains including Catwoman, The Riddler, and The Penguin. On Saturday, the trailer of the film was released at the DC FanDome event. In the video, Pattinson’s version of Batman looks much more tortured and violent. The tone of the film is much gritty and darker than the previous versions of the film. This includes Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, which is arguably considered the best in the franchise.

While unveiling the trailer of the film, Pattinson said that the superhero does not have ‘control’ over his personality, and the line between Bruce Wayne and Batman often blurs. He said, “The delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear as other iterations … I kind of really like this idea it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is, but he gets lost in it. Whenever he’s putting it on every night, he’s not sleeping, and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature.”

Vengeance has arrived at #DCFanDome. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now! Only in theaters March 4. ♥️ this tweet to get reminders when tickets go on sale and when #TheBatman lands in theaters. pic.twitter.com/34okmV6x7b — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 16, 2021

Read: Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Shoot Wraps up

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. The film went on floors in London last January, only to be halted in March. Production resumed in September after five-and-a-half months, but was again suspended for a period of weeks when Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19.

Read: Robert Pattinson Feeling the Heat of Becoming Batman

Produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark, “The Batman" was originally scheduled to open in theaters on October 1, 2021. After facing several delays due to Covid-19, the Warner Bros film has currently booked March 4, 2022 for its release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.