Robert Pattinson is Perfect for the Role of Batman, Says Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz, who is set to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman, says she is excited to work with Robert Pattinson as the actor perfectly suits the part of the DC superhero.

Pattison was announced as the new Batman last year and his casting has been a topic of debate among fans. Kravitz said she is happy to have the British actor on board as her "partner in crime".

"I've never worked with him before, but we've been together for the last few weeks. I had to camera test with him and now we've been training together and rehearsing together and he's just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor.

"I think he's perfect for the role and it's going to be such an adventure. I'm excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it's intense. It's going to be a long shoot and there's a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his," Kravitz said in an interview with Variety.

Pattinson's look as Batman was revealed last week, as Reeves shared the first camera test of the actor on Twitter.

The 33-year-old actor is taking on a part that was previously played by the likes of Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck among others.

Joining him in the film are Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2021.

