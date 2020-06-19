Robert Pattinson, John David Washington Had No Clue About Tenet When Meeting Christopher Nolan First Time

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is arriving in cinemas with Tenet on July 31, a time-twisting tale that centers around international espionage. The movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles and is mounted on a high budget and remains shrouded in secrecy like most of Nolan's movies.

Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, lead actors Washington and Pattinson have revealed that when they first met Nolan, they were not aware that he has a film on his hand and that they had been in the running for their respective parts in the filmmaker's highly anticipated movie.

Recounting his first encounter with Nolan, Washington said "We talked about everything except the project. We talked about our love for movies, family, my childhood.It was a really nice meeting, and when I found out I got the part, then I read the acript.

About meeting Nolan for Tenet, Pattinson recalled, "We talked for three hours about nothing, really. Then he finally said in the last two minutes, 'So I have been writing this thing'."

Tenet is shot in seven different countries including India, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Estonia and UK. Nolan also blew up a Boeing 747 airplane for a sequence in the film. Washington plays the role off 'Protagonist' in the movie, who is hired by the organisation called Tenet. In some ways, the movie draws from James Bond thrillers. Tenet is distributed by Warner Bros studios worldwide.

