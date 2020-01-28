Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Robert Pattinson-led DC Superhero Movie The Batman Begins Filming, Matt Reeves Shares Pic

Director Matt Reeves has started shooting for Robert Pattinson-led DC superhero movie The Batman. He shared the news by posting a picture of the clapper board from the film's set.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
Director Matt Reeves has started shooting for Robert Pattinson-led DC superhero movie The Batman.

The filmmaker on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce the beginning of the first schedule of the much-anticipated Warner Bros. film. "#DayOne #TheBatman," he captioned an image of a clapperboard and also tagged the film's director of photography Greig Fraser.

The Batman will be a detective driven story where sleuth Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) will find clues from the dark world of Gotham. The "noir-Batman" concept has also been confirmed by Reeves. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and opened about the audiences seeing “more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.”. “The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been,” he said. “I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman", which is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2021, also features Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

Reeves has penned the script with Mattson Tomlin.

