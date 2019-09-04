Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Robert Pattinson on Batman's Costume Woes: Ritual of Getting Into It is Humiliating

In an interview with a foreign publication, Robert Pattinson described how it is like getting into the Batsuit, which he will don in 'The Batman,' releasing on June 25, 2021.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
Robert Pattinson on Batman's Costume Woes: Ritual of Getting Into It is Humiliating
Image of Robert Pattinson, courtesy of @Variety magazine Instagram handle
The upcoming Batman film will see Robert Pattinson take up the mantle as Gotham city's masked vigilante from previous star Ben Affleck. However, one thing that Pattinson will surely inherit from other superheroes is costume woes.

In an interview with Variety, Pattinson, who will feature in Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman, releasing June 25, 2021, spoke about getting into the Batsuit during his audition.

He said, "I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

Describing the moment of getting into the Batsuit, Pattinson said, “You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

He added, “You’re trying to think of the way to balance, how to bring something new to it and not want to scare people off and work in the confines of the costume."

Pattinson was also quizzed about people's reaction to him being cast as the Batman. There were mixed response to his casting and in response to this, Pattinson told the interviewer, "To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting. It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

IGN has reported that Andy Serkis is reportedly joining the cast of The Batman in an unspecified role.

