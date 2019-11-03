Robert Pattinson Ready for Batman Training With Brazilian Martial Arts Expert
Robert Pattinson is training with Rigan Machado, who is said to have worked with Vin Diesel, Ashton Kutcher and Charlie Hunnam.
Image Courtesy: Rigan Machado Instagram
Superhero films often involve a number of visual effects and the aid of stuntmen, but this does not make the job any easier for the actors and actresses involved in the film. They are required to acquire the right kind of body shape for their character. Apart from that, they are often tasked with a large amount of research into their characters.
As has been the case with most Batman actors they are required to undergo heavy training and fitness regimes to look the part. Robert Pattinson, for his iteration of the Batman, is undergoing training from Rigan Machado.
Machado holds a red and black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is known for having trained Vin Diesel, Ashton Kutcher, and Charlie Hunnam. Machado recently shared a picture of himself being observed by Pattinson during training with the caption, "Batman is coming."
View this post on Instagram
Robert Pattinson had also earlier revealed that he has been studying the character of Batman through comic books as well. In an interview, he had stated that he was surprised and overwhelmed by the amount of Batman comic books that were available. Fans will have to wait until 2021 to see how Matt Reeves' interpretation of the Batman rolls out through Pattinson but going by the latter's research and training, fans might have a film to look forward to.
