Robert Pattinson Reminiscences His Harry Potter Days, Says It Was Friendly Family Environment

Robert Pattinson remembers his Harry Potter and how he loved the environment on set as it was a very friendly family and everyone got along well.

IANS

Updated:November 21, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Actor Robert Pattinson poses during a photocall before Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection, Monday, July 3, 2017 in Paris. (Image: AP)

Actor Robert Pattinson says he nearly quit acting before he starred in Twilight because his audition for the movie went so badly.

"It was the scene when (Edward) had a guitar ... my agent was like, 'Take your guitar into the audition.' I just walked in and they were like, 'Oh. You brought a guitar. Do you want to play us a song,' and I was like, 'No. This is the worst decision I ever made'. I was saying no and they were like, 'You just brought a guitar just to hold it? Why did you bring a guitar in?' My entire confidence just s**t the bed," Pattinson said in the podcast HFPA.

"The audition was one of the worst auditions I did in my whole life. I remember calling my parents and saying, 'I'm done, I can't torture myself anymore,' and the next day I got a 'Twilight' audition."

He also worked on another famous movie series, "Harry Potter", and he loved the environment on set as it was a "very friendly family" and everyone got along well, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It was a really nice environment in Harry Potter. Even compared to the movies I've done since it was very protective. The way the kids were treated ... In Harry Potter, they were at school and they were kind of doing work at the same time ... It felt like a very friendly family environment."

