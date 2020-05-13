Robert Pattinson Reveals His Meal Plan for Batman: I Eat Out of Cans and Stuff

When Robert Pattinson was announced as the new Batman, one of the concerns for fans of the superhero was the actor's rather lean look. Pattinson does not flaunt a beefy build and fans were worried about how he'd look the part.

Many expected him to get into a body building regime for his role. But in a recent interview with GQ, the actor has said that he is doing nothing of the sort. The actor discussed the difficulties of finding motivation to keep up his workout regiment given the current circumstances, stating that he's been ignoring the trainer that Warner Bros hired for him.

"I think if (other actors are) working out all the time, (they're) part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean — he wasn't exactly ripped. Literally, I'm just barely doing anything," he said.

He has a meal plan though, of eating food straight out of a can. "I'm essentially on a meal plan for Batman. Thank God. I don't know what I'd be doing other than that. I can survive. I'll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it. And I will barely even mix it up. It's extraordinarily easy. Like, I eat out of cans and stuff. I'll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can," he said.

Pattinson rose to fame with The Twilight Saga franchise, playing vampire Edward Cullen. The actor stars in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet, and was in the midst of shooting Matt Reeves' Batman reboot until the coronavirus pandemic forced Warner Bros to halt production in March.

Follow @News18Movies for more