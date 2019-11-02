Robert Pattinson Reveals His Research Work for The Batman

The mantle of The Batman in the comics is seen as one with a lot of responsibility accompanied by a set of burdens that the one accepting the role must be ready for. This is not very different from real life when it comes to actors being cast as The Batman in any film. The actors usually cast in the role are expected to perform as well as the actors playing the role before them. Not only that, they are also expected to play the role true to its comic book counterpart.

Robert Pattinson, who has been cast as the next Batman, is currently hard at work preparing to do justice to his role in every possible aspect. He had earlier been given approval by Christian Bale who stated that he believed Pattinson could do well in the role.

Robert Pattinson in an interview with Variety revealed that he has had a lot of time between his casting and the film going on floors. The actor has been utilizing this time to read a lot of comics on the character. He said, "I’m glad I’ve had quite a lot of time. I didn’t realize there were so many Batman comics. Hundreds and thousands. But I’ve been reading a lot of those, and not really just the kind of classics. I just like reading the sort of individual periodicals. It’s nice to kind of see the absolutely contemporary ones."

This is probably the right kind of research on the part of Pattinson as director Matt Reeves had earlier stated that his take on the Batman would be going back to the basics. The director had also stated that his film would be focussing more on the character's detective skills. Let's hope Robert Pattinson's research pays off well through his performance.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is set to begin shooting early next year and will be releasing on June 25, 2021.

