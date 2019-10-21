Take the pledge to vote

Robert Pattinson Reveals if Joaquin Phoenix would Reprise His Role in The Batman

Fans have been wondering if and when Robert Pattinson and Joaquin Phoenix would face off as The Batman and The Joker.

October 21, 2019
Robert Pattinson Reveals if Joaquin Phoenix would Reprise His Role in The Batman
Fans have been wondering if and when Robert Pattinson and Joaquin Phoenix would face off as The Batman and The Joker.

In the world of comic books, there are some bonds that are unbreakable and immortal. Superman and Lex Luthor, Wonder Woman and Ares, Aquaman and Black Manta are some characters that are often seen facing off against each other in different books and films. The Batman and Joker have also been one of them.

Following the departure of Ben Affleck and Jared Leto from the DCEU, Robert Pattinson and Joaquin Phoenix have joined the franchise as The Batman and The Joker in their own standalone films. While Phoenix has already made his appearance as the clown prince of crime in Todd Phillips' Joker, Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Batman is yet to hit the big screen.

Ever since the success of Joker, fans have been addressing whether Phoenix would ever be seen facing Pattinson's Batman. Unfortunately, the answer to this might not please fans as revealed by Robert Pattinson himself. “We would never do that,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “No, no. We’d just want to see where he goes from there.”

He also added that he is yet to see Joker. He said, "I might watch it tonight! Joaquin is the best — he’s awesome in everything."

Todd Phillips had also quashed aspirations of the two characters facing off. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he had said, "We would never do that.No, no. We’d just want to see where he goes from there."

While Todd Phillips had stated in the past that Joker is a standalone film, Joaquin Phoenix himself has recently expressed interest in playing the role again in the future.

Currently, Matt Reeves' The Batman's cast includes Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Dano. The film is set to release on June 25, 2021.

