Robert Pattinson Reveals Why He Chose To Play Batman

Robert Pattinson has enjoyed a firm fanbase ever since he began his journey with the Harry Potter franchise. This was followed by his extremely popular lead role in the Twilight franchise. Following this, Pattinson played a diverse set of roles in various stand-alone films. The actor has now started making headlines again after he signed on to play The Batman. While the role is surely an exciting one, Pattinson has his own reasons to look forward to it.

Pattinson recently appeared on Variety's Actors on Actors opposite Jennifer Lopez. When asked about why he wanted to play the Batman, Pattinson said, "I was interested in it. I don’t know what it is, which happened inside of me, but I was like, 'I kind of want to do it.' I like doing something which an audience doesn’t know what it wants, and try to get it out of them: 'Oh yeah, you want to play Batman.'"

He has also expressed in the past that the challenges of playing the character appealed to him. So did the character's personality as well. He had stated that Batman, unlike the other superheroes was a character with a lot of dark qualities, and deep down inside not as good as other heroes.

For the role, Pattinson has been reading a number of Batman comics. He had stated that the number of available comics had overwhelmed him. Apart from that, he has been seen training alongside Brazilian ju-jitsu professional Rigan Machado.

Even though Robert Pattinson's Batman will be a part of the DCEU, Jason Momoa, known for playing Aquaman, expressed doubts on teaming up with Batman anytime soon.

All of Robert Pattinson's efforts will be seen on the big screen when Matt Reeves' The Batman releases on June 25, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.