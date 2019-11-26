Robert Pattinson Struggling to Bulk Up for Matt Reeves' The Batman?
Robert Pattinson, who has to fill in Ben Affleck's shoes to portray the DC superhero in the new Batman film by Matt Reeves, is apparently finding it difficult to bulk up for the role.
Image of Robert Pattinson, courtesy of Instagram
One of the biggest casting announcements of 2019 was that Robert Pattinson was playing the DC superhero Batman in a Matt Reeves directorial. The role of Batman was last played by Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Suicide Squad and it seems like Robert Pattinson has huge shoes to fill. Months after the announcement, a set of viral photos suggested that The Lighthouse actor has started working out to look the part.
However, according to latest reports, Pattinson has been struggling to bulk up as the billionaire hero. Grace Randolph, a comic book writer, who is known to reveal scoops from inside the industry, said, "I’ve also heard that Robert Pattinson is having a little bit of trouble bulking up. I think it’s probably impossible for him to fully bulk up because he just has a slight build, but I think it’s hilarious they are like, ‘Maybe if we gave him a few more weeks, he might bulk up’. If he hasn’t bulked up by now, he’s not going to bulk up. Just accept you have skinny Batman and deal with it," as reported by We Got This Covered.
The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The latest addition to the cast is John Turturro, who will be playing the new Carmine Falcone. Matt Reeves took to Twitter and used a gif from his film The Big Lebowski.
Check it out:
I said... #CarmineFalcone pic.twitter.com/wa5zNuVwPg
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) November 22, 2019
The film is slated to release on June 25, 2021.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sharad Pawar is the 'Real Gangster': Social Media in Frenzy After Another Twist in Maharashtra
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- Amazon Confuses Sarcastic Tweet on Maharashtra Turmoil for Customer Complaint, Deletes it Later
- Post Break-up with Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Mohsin Khan Demands Separate Vanity Van
- Shady Android Apps Got Your Personal Info From Twitter And FB Via a Malicious Kit