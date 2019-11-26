Robert Pattinson Struggling to Bulk Up for Matt Reeves' The Batman?

One of the biggest casting announcements of 2019 was that Robert Pattinson was playing the DC superhero Batman in a Matt Reeves directorial. The role of Batman was last played by Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Suicide Squad and it seems like Robert Pattinson has huge shoes to fill. Months after the announcement, a set of viral photos suggested that The Lighthouse actor has started working out to look the part.

However, according to latest reports, Pattinson has been struggling to bulk up as the billionaire hero. Grace Randolph, a comic book writer, who is known to reveal scoops from inside the industry, said, "I’ve also heard that Robert Pattinson is having a little bit of trouble bulking up. I think it’s probably impossible for him to fully bulk up because he just has a slight build, but I think it’s hilarious they are like, ‘Maybe if we gave him a few more weeks, he might bulk up’. If he hasn’t bulked up by now, he’s not going to bulk up. Just accept you have skinny Batman and deal with it," as reported by We Got This Covered.

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The latest addition to the cast is John Turturro, who will be playing the new Carmine Falcone. Matt Reeves took to Twitter and used a gif from his film The Big Lebowski.

The film is slated to release on June 25, 2021.

