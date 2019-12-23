Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Art-house Porn is Robert Pattinson's Backup Plan if The Batman Fails to Woo Audiences

Robert Pattinson had revealed that he is now tired of answering questions about the role and cannot wait to begin shooting.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
Art-house Porn is Robert Pattinson's Backup Plan if The Batman Fails to Woo Audiences
Image of Robert Pattinson, courtesy of @Variety magazine Instagram handle

Robert Pattinson is yet to begin shooting for his upcoming film with Matt Reeves as The Batman. Despite this, the anticipation surrounding the film and the actor are very high considering the character's reputation in films over the years.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Pattinson stated that he was well aware of the expectations of Batman fans and is, therefore, the harshest critic of his own work. Asked about his worst-case scenario in case The Batman does not go well with audiences, Pattinson joked saying, "Porn. But art-house porn."

Ever since he was cast as Batman, Pattinson has been asked numerous times about the role and his plans as well as expectations for it. The actor revealed that he is extremely tired of the questions and is currently focusing on beginning the film's shooting. He said, "I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet!"

This possibly refers to Pattinson's recent statement of taking inspiration for Batman's voice from co-star William Dafoe's character in The Lighthouse. Following this statement fans had mocked the actor as Dafoe's character had a Yankee accent. Pattinson however, had later clarified that he was referring to Dafoe's gruff tone and not his accent.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is scheduled to begin shooting early 2020. The film's cast includes Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard. The film is currently scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.

