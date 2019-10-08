Robert Pattinson to Compete For Lead Actor Oscar Next Year
Pattinson and Dafoe play two lighthouse keepers isolated on a small island who begin to grapple with their sanity.
Image of Robert Pattinson, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Robert Pattinson will compete for an Oscar in the lead actor category for his role in The Lighthouse at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. According to variety.com, A24 will submit Pattinson in the lead actor category, with co-star Willem Dafoe in the supporting actor field.
The Lighthouse, which will release internationally on October 18, has been earning praise on the festival circuit since premiering at the film fest in Cannes in May. Director-writer Robert Eggers won an International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Prize.
Pattinson and Dafoe play two lighthouse keepers isolated on a small island who begin to grapple with their sanity.
If Dafoe were to be nominated, it would be his third consecutive nod after last years At Eternity's Gate and 2017's The Florida Project. He was also previously nominated for Platoon and Shadow of the Vampire.
While the film is very much a two-hander, Pattinson, who has never been nominated for an Oscar, has more screen time and his character serves as the audience's point of view.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged to Her Australia-based Boyfriend
- Harbhajan Mocks Veena Malik's English in Twitter War Over Imran Khan's Speech
- Robert Downey Jr Appreciates Martin Scorsese's Opinion on Marvel Films Not Cinema
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else
- Yuvraj Singh-Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Banter on Manchester United Will Leave You in Splits