»
2-min read

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Robert Pattinson to Play New Batman? Here are 6 Actors Who've Played The Caped Crusader
The superhero has previously been played on screen by Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.
From being the unfortunate Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to becoming a teen heartthrob as the world's sexiest vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga, Robert Pattinson has been part of successful movie franchises. The actor will be taking on the garb of a superhero soon, starring as the new Batman.

Pattinson, who is in negotiations to play the Caped Crusader in Warner Bros' upcoming Matt Reeves directorial, will be replacing Ben Affleck in the role. If Pattinson bags the role of Batman it will be the biggest studio film he's signed since 2012's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Adam West
An American actor, he was known primarily for his role as Batman in the 1960s ABC series of the same name and its 1966 theatrical feature film. Producer William Dozier first cast West as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman, in the television series Batman, in part after seeing West perform as the James Bond-like spy Captain Q in a Nestlé Quik commercial.

Michael Keaton
The first installment of Warner Bros' initial Batman film series saw Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman alongside Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger. Keaton's casting had caused a controversy among comic book fans, with 50,000 protest letters being sent to Warner Bros. offices.

Val Kilmer
In a sequel to the 1992 film Batman Returns and the third installment of the initial Batman film series, Val Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Batman Forever's tone is significantly different from the previous installments, becoming more family-friendly.

George Clooney
The actor donned the caped crusader attire for the 1997 film Batman & Robin alongside Chris O'Donnell. The film also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman in pivotal roles. In fact, a recent interaction with the star saw him say that "it wasn't a good film" and that he went on to warn Ben Affleck about taking on the Batman role.

Christian Bale
The actor played the role in three films, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. The Dark Knight was the first superhero movie to win an Academy Award in the acting category. Bale had auditioned for the role of Batman wearing the actual Bat suit that Kilmer wore in the movies.

Ben Affleck
The actor who will be replaced probably by Robert Pattinson donned the garb of Batman in three movies, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. While initially sceptic, fans warmed up to the idea of Affleck as Batman during the film's promotional period.

