English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robert Pattinson to Play New Batman? Here are 6 Actors Who've Played The Caped Crusader
The superhero has previously been played on screen by Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.
The superhero has previously been played on screen by Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.
Loading...
From being the unfortunate Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to becoming a teen heartthrob as the world's sexiest vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga, Robert Pattinson has been part of successful movie franchises. The actor will be taking on the garb of a superhero soon, starring as the new Batman.
Pattinson, who is in negotiations to play the Caped Crusader in Warner Bros' upcoming Matt Reeves directorial, will be replacing Ben Affleck in the role. If Pattinson bags the role of Batman it will be the biggest studio film he's signed since 2012's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.
The superhero has previously been played on screen by Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.
Adam West
An American actor, he was known primarily for his role as Batman in the 1960s ABC series of the same name and its 1966 theatrical feature film. Producer William Dozier first cast West as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman, in the television series Batman, in part after seeing West perform as the James Bond-like spy Captain Q in a Nestlé Quik commercial.
Michael Keaton
The first installment of Warner Bros' initial Batman film series saw Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman alongside Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger. Keaton's casting had caused a controversy among comic book fans, with 50,000 protest letters being sent to Warner Bros. offices.
Val Kilmer
In a sequel to the 1992 film Batman Returns and the third installment of the initial Batman film series, Val Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Batman Forever's tone is significantly different from the previous installments, becoming more family-friendly.
George Clooney
The actor donned the caped crusader attire for the 1997 film Batman & Robin alongside Chris O'Donnell. The film also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman in pivotal roles. In fact, a recent interaction with the star saw him say that "it wasn't a good film" and that he went on to warn Ben Affleck about taking on the Batman role.
Christian Bale
The actor played the role in three films, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. The Dark Knight was the first superhero movie to win an Academy Award in the acting category. Bale had auditioned for the role of Batman wearing the actual Bat suit that Kilmer wore in the movies.
Ben Affleck
The actor who will be replaced probably by Robert Pattinson donned the garb of Batman in three movies, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. While initially sceptic, fans warmed up to the idea of Affleck as Batman during the film's promotional period.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Pattinson, who is in negotiations to play the Caped Crusader in Warner Bros' upcoming Matt Reeves directorial, will be replacing Ben Affleck in the role. If Pattinson bags the role of Batman it will be the biggest studio film he's signed since 2012's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.
The superhero has previously been played on screen by Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.
Adam West
An American actor, he was known primarily for his role as Batman in the 1960s ABC series of the same name and its 1966 theatrical feature film. Producer William Dozier first cast West as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman, in the television series Batman, in part after seeing West perform as the James Bond-like spy Captain Q in a Nestlé Quik commercial.
Michael Keaton
The first installment of Warner Bros' initial Batman film series saw Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman alongside Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger. Keaton's casting had caused a controversy among comic book fans, with 50,000 protest letters being sent to Warner Bros. offices.
Val Kilmer
In a sequel to the 1992 film Batman Returns and the third installment of the initial Batman film series, Val Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Batman Forever's tone is significantly different from the previous installments, becoming more family-friendly.
George Clooney
The actor donned the caped crusader attire for the 1997 film Batman & Robin alongside Chris O'Donnell. The film also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman in pivotal roles. In fact, a recent interaction with the star saw him say that "it wasn't a good film" and that he went on to warn Ben Affleck about taking on the Batman role.
Christian Bale
The actor played the role in three films, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. The Dark Knight was the first superhero movie to win an Academy Award in the acting category. Bale had auditioned for the role of Batman wearing the actual Bat suit that Kilmer wore in the movies.
Ben Affleck
The actor who will be replaced probably by Robert Pattinson donned the garb of Batman in three movies, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. While initially sceptic, fans warmed up to the idea of Affleck as Batman during the film's promotional period.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Babu Samjho Ishare': DJ Snake Mixes His New Track 'Enzo' With Bollywood Classic
- Ahead of Game of Thrones Final Episode, a Look at the Show's Most Iconic Moments and Legacy
- Nick Jonas Can't Get Enough of Priyanka Chopra's Cannes Debut, Here is the Proof
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Winner to Pocket Highest-ever $4 Million Prize
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results