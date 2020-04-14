MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Robert Pattinson's Batman to Be Depicted As Married Man With Kid In Sequel

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

The sequel to the Matt Reeves movie will feature its version of the Joker taking center stage, along with the beginning of a full-on love story.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
Share this:

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson's Batman may get lucky in love and be depicted as a married man with a child in a future The Batman sequels.

The portal We Got This Covered, who first broke the news about Batman's reported love story in the upcoming movie, claimed to have got the news from reliable source, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to the source, the first film in the planned new trilogy will establish Batman's romance with Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz.

Apparently, the sequel to the Matt Reeves movie will feature its version of the Joker taking center stage, along with the beginnings of a full-on love story.

The portal also added that the future sequels will see the pair getting married and having a baby.

It also said that the plot will be familiar to readers of the comics, though it remains to be seen if this will adapt the storyline directly from the comics, in which their first rooftop wedding plans were ruined when Catwoman jilted Batman.

In the comicbook, Batman #85, which was released in 2019, the pair eventually tied the knot in a low-key ceremony.

In the 1992 film Batman Returns, the caped crusader's romance ended with Catwoman apparently dying in order to get revenge on her former boss.

Meanwhile, filming on Reeves' The Batman has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,369,525

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,955,392

    +31,544

  • Cured/Discharged

    462,115

     

  • Total DEATHS

    123,408

    +3,790
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres