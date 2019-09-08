Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Plot Revealed; Details Inside

It was recently revealed that Twilight star Robert Pattinson will be playing Bruce Wayne in the new film The Batman. After stars like Val Kilmer, Michel Keaton, Christian Bale, and most recently Ben Affleck, who have donned the Bat-suit in numerous movies, Pattinson will have huge shoes to fill. The film will be directed by Matt Reeves of Dawn of the Planet of Apes fame.

In a recent expose by scooper Daniel Ritchman via Youtube, Reeves' The Batman will be a detective driven story where sleuth Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) will find clues from the dark world of Gotham. “The Batman will explore a detective case — when people start dying in strange ways, Batman must go deep into the dark world of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City’s history and criminals,” said Ritchman. “In the film, all of Batman Rogues Gallery are already out there and active, similar to the comics and animated shows/movies. The film will have multiple villains, as they are all suspects,” he added.

The "noir-Batman" concept has also been confirmed by Reeves. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and opened about the audiences seeing “more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.”. “The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been,” he said. “I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Recently Robert Pattinson's ex-girlfriend and Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart opened up about Robert's casting. "I feel he's the only guy that could play that part. I am so happy for him. It's crazy," Stewart told Variety. "I'm very happy about that. I heard that and was like 'Oh man!' It's awesome."

