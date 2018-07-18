GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Robin Hood, Folk Hero, Gets New Film Avatar; Check Out the Trailer Here

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2018, 8:08 AM IST
Robin Hood, Folk Hero, Gets New Film Avatar; Check Out the Trailer Here
A still from the trailer (Image: YouTube)
Lionsgate has unleashed an official trailer for its upcoming incarnation of Robin Hood, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn, and Eve Hewson.

The film, helmed by Peaky Blinders director Otto Bathurst, is the latest to take on the classic tale of the hero who takes from the rich to give to the poor – with Egerton as Robin of Loxley, Foxx as his ally Little John, and Jamie Dornan co-starring as Will Scarlet.

Together they join forces to wreak havoc on the Sheriff of Nottingham (Mendelsohn) and his troops, earning admiration and fans including the townspeople, Friar Tuck (Tim Minchin), and the lovely Maid Marian – played by Eve Hewson.

Penned by Ben Chandler and David James Kelly, the flick is backed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way and produced with Safehouse Pictures in association with Thunder Roads Films.

Robin Hood is scheduled to hit theaters on November 21.



(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)

