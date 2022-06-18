Robo Shankar’s Fanboy Moment With Kamal Haasan

Robo Shankar is a prominent stand-up comedian who has featured in several character roles in Tamil films. Shankar established himself in the industry with Star Vijay’s Kalakkapovathu Yaaru. He gained tremendous fame by doing stand-up comedy on that show. Audiences loved his sense of humour and comic timing. Shankar is also a big fan of superstar Kamal Haasan. Recently, the comedian had his fanboy moment with Haasan. Film critic Kaushik LM tweeted a heart-warming picture of Robo Shankar meeting Kamal Haasan. In the picture, Haasan can be seen embracing Shankar.

On the work front, Shankar will star in the upcoming Tamil film, Iravin Nizhal. The film is being publicised as the world’s first non-linear single-shot film. Iravin Nizhal features a talented cast which includes Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Brigida Saga, Sneha Kumar, Anand Krishnan and Chandru.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is basking in the success of his latest film Vikram. The action flick has turned out to be the highest grossing film of Haasan’s career. Vikram has wreaked havoc at the worldwide box office and has minted over Rs 335 crore.

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame and it looks like the film will soon enter the coveted Rs 400-crore club. Fans have loved Haasan’s imposing screen presence and dialogue delivery in Vikram. Raaj Kamal Films International has produced the film and Anirush Ravichander has composed its music.

After Vikram, Kamal Haasan has many projects in his kitty. Haasan will collaborate with filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for a project. Haasan had previously worked with Narayanan in Vishwaroopam and its sequel Vishwaroopam 2.

Kamal Haasan’s will also star in director Shankar’s Indian 2. The film has Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal as its female leads.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.