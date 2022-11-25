Rochelle Rao Birthday: Her Love Story with Husband Keith Sequeira

Rochelle Rao, a former Miss India who has made a name for herself in the world of acting as well as modelling. She has worked in many TV shows as well as appeared in many Indian reality shows. The actress has also starred as a lottery character in The Kapil Sharma Show and hosted the IPL as well.

Today, Rochelle is celebrating her birthday and on the occasion of her birthday, here’s a look at her relationship timeline with her husband Keith Sequeira:

1. Their love story began in Mumbai, where Rochelle was pursuing a career in the film industry, while Keith, on the other hand, had just ended his first marriage.

2. Keith and Rochelle met in a church group where they both worked in the same industry, and it didn’t take long for them to become friends; they then began dating, and she liked Keith’s honesty and intelligence.

3. After dating for a few months, their relationship was thrust into the spotlight when the couple appeared on Bigg Boss 9, and at the time, people referred to their relationship as a publicity stunt.

4. Following their appearances in Big Boss, both were also seen in Nach Baliye 9. However, both didn’t manage to cast their spell on the dance floor and were eliminated early.

5. Keith proposed to Rochelle in 2018, and the couple married in the Maldives. Keith stated in an interview that he considers himself fortunate that he and Rochelle never fought during the lockdown. Keith described himself as blessed, saying that he feels very fortunate that they did not argue.

6. Recently, there were reports stating that Keith and Rochelle had approached a marriage counsellor, as there were some issues in their marriage.

7. However, in response to this, Rochelle stated in a conversation with Pinkvilla that every relationship has issues that must be worked on. Also, seeking advice does not always imply the end of the road. Keith agreed with her; a friend had suggested it to him, and it has worked wonders for them.

8. Before Rochelle, Keith was previously married to Samyukta Singh in the year 2005, but both got divorced in 2011.

9. Keith Sequeira is a famous model, VJ and actor who appeared in several television shows like Udaan, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Doli Armano Ki and movies like Calendar girls and Sixteen.

