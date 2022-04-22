Rochelle Rao Reveals People Thought Her Relation with Keith Sequeira Was a ‘Publicity Stunt’ In Bigg Boss

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira have been amongst those few people whose love survived the Bigg Boss house. The couple was said to be dating already before they were approached to be a part of the reality show, and they emerged stronger after the show. In fact, the two are now happily married. In a recent Humans of Bombay post, Rochelle has now revealed small milestones of their relationship. And it will definitely make you believe that they are simply made for each other.

Rochelle, through the post, has revealed, “At 25, while I was living my showbiz dream in Mumbai, my personal life plummeted. Tired of pointless relationships, I’d almost given up on love, when Keith joined my church group. Coming from the same industry, it didn’t take long for us to become friends; we’d hang out every weekend–I’d think of girls I could set him up with! But soon, I realized that Keith was what I was looking for–sweet, intelligent & serious about love. I fell for him, but he was oblivious–until his birthday, when I went all out with gifts, & he finally got the hint. Days later, while walking me home, he kissed me. That’s how we began dating!”

The two were already together when they were approached for Bigg Boss 9, and the show just made their relationship even stronger. Rochelle said, “The first 2 months of our relationship were hush-hush, until the press spotted us together. Soon after, we got offered Bigg Boss. I told him, ‘I don’t mind, as long as I have you.’ Many thought our relationship was a publicity stunt, but we couldn’t care less! We entered the Bigg Boss house, & it was going well–Keith would even make me coffee everyday. But a few weeks in, he was pulled out overnight; no one told me why. When he finally came back, a month later, I was overjoyed! But finding out his brother had passed away broke my heart! I asked, ‘Why come back?’ & he said, ‘I’d rather mourn with you.’ I thought, ‘If we get through this, we can get through anything.’ By the end of that show, I knew he was the one.”

The story of their proposal is also quite funny. Rochelle revealed, “But 1 year later, Keith still hadn’t proposed! Once, on my birthday, he was giving me a gift & all my friends took out their cameras–convinced he was going to do it. But he gifted me boots! How anticlimactic! Months later, Keith hinted at a ‘special’ trip. By then, I was done. I burst out, ‘If you’re going to propose, just do it!’ I ranted so much that in the heat of the moment, he said, ‘Fine, if this is the way you want it!’ Then, he got down on one knee, pulled out a ring & asked, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was crazy, but it was SO us! We celebrated with champagne.”

They are just going strong with every passing day, and Rochelle concluded, “In 2018, we tied the knot. Our vows were beautiful, & after, we ate dosas & danced with our loved ones. It’s been 4 years since, & we still keep each other on our toes. But he keeps me centered, too! Everyday, I wake up, knowing I’ve Keith’s coffee & smile to look forward to!”

Rochelle and Keith had a dreamy wedding in 2018. During the lockdown, Keith had said that they did not fight. They had sought for marriage counselling, which Keith said had brought back the spark in their marriage.

