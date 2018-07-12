English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rock-a-bye Baby: Dwayne Johnson Loves Being a Father, and Shows It
Actor Dwyane Johnson says watching his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian deliver their 2-month-old daughter Tiana Gia changed the way he looks at women and mothers forever.
During a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, the Skyscraper star, 46, opened up about being in the delivery room for his youngest daughter's birth, reports people.com.
"I will say, it was the most amazing experience I've ever seen," Johnson said. "I look at Lauren, and women and mothers, in a different light than I ever have before. And it was beautiful," he added.
Of course, Johnson had been by ex-wife Dany Garcia's side when she was in labor with their 16-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson and next to Hashian when she gave birth to their 2-year-old Jasmine Lia. But both times, he said, he avoided standing below the drape during the birth.
With Tiana, Johnson went to watch by Hashian's feet. "I was encouraging her — holding her hand. And the doctor said, ‘Would you like to come down and watch and help?' " Johnson recalled. "I said, ‘Yup, I'm going to come down. Watch. Help.' "I'm holding legs, everything. And out comes the baby," he continued, joking.
