Rock on Turns 13: 7 Lesser Known Facts About Abhishek Kapoor’s Blockbuster

Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Rock On has been one of the most popular movies in Indian cinema based around rock bands. It was one of the very few films which managed to not just be all about rock music, but also bound the entire story with a beautiful tale of friendship between four friends, played by Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny.

Today, as Rock On turns 13, here are some interesting facts, which hardly people are aware of:

1. Rock On received the most prestigious award from the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The film’s script was included as a part of the Oscar Library. What can be better than that!

2. The members of the Magik Band from Rock On were featured on the cover of the September 2008 issue of Rolling Stone Magazine’s India edition.

3. In an interview, Arjun Rampal had revealed that before learning guitar for the movie, he used to play the guitar on his tennis racquet.

4. The DoP of the film, Jason West, is a famous drummer himself. During the lunch breaks in between shoots, the Magik band used to have jam sessions with Jason.

5. Reports also suggest that Randeep Hooda had been initially offered the film. However, he couldn’t take it up as he was under contract with Ram Gopal Varma. It was then that Purab Kohli was brought in for that character.

