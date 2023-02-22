British pop singer Anne-Marie, popular for topping the charts with songs like Clean Bandit’s Rockabye, Alarm, Ciao Adios, 2002, Friends, among others, was recently spotted in Mumbai. Anne-Marie has flown down to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2023, making it her debut performance in India. While the stage is all set for February 24, the singer was recently papped in Juhu, Mumbai.

On Wednesday, a paparazzo handle took to their Instagram to share the clip of the Speak Your Mind singer leaving the ISKCON temple with her team. She was dressed in a crisp white shirt and light blue denims. Anne-Marie also had a beautiful garland around her neck as she walked past the paparazzi waving her hands at them with a smile on her face. She also tied her hair in a neat bun.

Several fans of the singer were surprised to see Anne-Marie in the country. One of them wrote,

“She is in Mumbai. Welcome Annie (with heart eye emojis)". Another one commented, “She’s so cute(with heart-eye emojis)". Someone else said, “I met her a few times in England. Anne-Marie is a very kind, loving, friendly and a very down to earth person (with red heart emoji)". A fan stated, “Ye log kitne achche hote hai. Koi ghamand nahi hota inko." Another one wrote, “Look at her simplicity!!" Meanwhile, others spammed the comment section with heart emojis.

VH1 Supersonic is gearing up to celebrate the 8th edition of its multi-genre music and lifestyle festival. Along with Anne-Marie and CKay, the artist line-up consists of popular names like Divine, Anuv Jain, Prateek Kuhad, OAFF and Savera, Farhan Akhtar, Peter Cat Recording Co., Lifafa, Begum, Easy Wanderlings, RANJ and Clifr, Bee Wise, Earl Gateshead, General Zooz, Harshal and many others. The festival will be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, on the 24th, 25th and 26th of February 2023.

