English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rocker Steven Tyler Asks Trump to 'Cease and Desist' from Using Aerosmith's Music
The 70-year-old singer accused Trump of wilful infringement in broadcasting the song Livin' on the Edge, which was played at the President's Rally held at Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia on August 21
(Getty Images)
Loading...
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has asked President Donald Trump to stop using the band's songs for his rallies and political campaigns.
The 70-year-old singer accused Trump of wilful infringement in broadcasting the song Livin' on the Edge, which was played at the President's Rally held at Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia on August 21. Tyler has also sent a "cease and desist" letter through his attorney Dina LaPolt for the same.
"As we have made clear numerous times, Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump.
"By using the song without our client's permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client's fans all over social media," LaPolt wrote in a letter to the White House.
Later, Tyler took to Twitter to express concern over the matter.
He wrote: "This is not about Democrats vs Republicans. I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission. My music is for causes, not for political campaigns or rallies. Protecting copyright and songwriters is what I have been fighting for even before this current administration took office."
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
The 70-year-old singer accused Trump of wilful infringement in broadcasting the song Livin' on the Edge, which was played at the President's Rally held at Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia on August 21. Tyler has also sent a "cease and desist" letter through his attorney Dina LaPolt for the same.
"As we have made clear numerous times, Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump.
"By using the song without our client's permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client's fans all over social media," LaPolt wrote in a letter to the White House.
Later, Tyler took to Twitter to express concern over the matter.
He wrote: "This is not about Democrats vs Republicans. I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission. My music is for causes, not for political campaigns or rallies. Protecting copyright and songwriters is what I have been fighting for even before this current administration took office."
THIS IS NOT ABOUT DEMS VS. REPUB. I DO NOT LET ANYONE USE MY SONGS WITHOUT MY PERMISSION. MY MUSIC IS FOR CAUSES NOT FOR POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS OR RALLIES. PROTECTING COPYRIGHT AND SONGWRITERS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN FIGHTING FOR EVEN BEFORE THIS CURRENT ADMINISTRATION TOOK OFFICE.— Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) August 22, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?
- Watch Astronauts Play The First-Ever Tennis Match in Space
- Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan on Forbes World's Highest Paid Actors List; George Clooney on Top
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...