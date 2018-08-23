Rocker Steven Tyler Asks Trump to 'Cease and Desist' from Using Aerosmith's Music

THIS IS NOT ABOUT DEMS VS. REPUB. I DO NOT LET ANYONE USE MY SONGS WITHOUT MY PERMISSION. MY MUSIC IS FOR CAUSES NOT FOR POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS OR RALLIES. PROTECTING COPYRIGHT AND SONGWRITERS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN FIGHTING FOR EVEN BEFORE THIS CURRENT ADMINISTRATION TOOK OFFICE. — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) August 22, 2018

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has asked President Donald Trump to stop using the band's songs for his rallies and political campaigns.The 70-year-old singer accused Trump of wilful infringement in broadcasting the song Livin' on the Edge, which was played at the President's Rally held at Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia on August 21. Tyler has also sent a "cease and desist" letter through his attorney Dina LaPolt for the same."As we have made clear numerous times, Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump."By using the song without our client's permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client's fans all over social media," LaPolt wrote in a letter to the White House.Later, Tyler took to Twitter to express concern over the matter.He wrote: "This is not about Democrats vs Republicans. I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission. My music is for causes, not for political campaigns or rallies. Protecting copyright and songwriters is what I have been fighting for even before this current administration took office."(With IANS inputs)