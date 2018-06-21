English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rocketman: Jamie Bell to Join Taron Egerton In Upcoming Elton John Biopic
Bell would join Welsh actor and singer Taron Egerton, who is set to play the young Sir Elton in the movie, with the duo to be directed by Dexter Fletcher who worked with Egerton on Eddie the Eagle.
Actor Jamie Bell poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film Awards in London on December 10, 2017. (Image: AP)
English actor Jamie Bell is reportedly circling a key role in the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bell — who received a BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his breakout performance in "Billy Elliot" — is in talks to play songwriter Bernie Taupin; a long-time collaborator of John's, who worked on tracks like Tiny Dancer, Bennie and the Jets and the titular Rocketman, after meeting John in 1967 when the two both answered an advertisement for talent.
Bell would join Welsh actor and singer Taron Egerton, who is set to play the young Sir Elton in the movie, with the duo to be directed by Dexter Fletcher who worked with Egerton on Eddie the Eagle.
Paramount Pictures will finance and distribute the picture, with Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films to produce, along with John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish; and Lee Hall attached to pen the script.
Also Watch
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bell — who received a BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his breakout performance in "Billy Elliot" — is in talks to play songwriter Bernie Taupin; a long-time collaborator of John's, who worked on tracks like Tiny Dancer, Bennie and the Jets and the titular Rocketman, after meeting John in 1967 when the two both answered an advertisement for talent.
Bell would join Welsh actor and singer Taron Egerton, who is set to play the young Sir Elton in the movie, with the duo to be directed by Dexter Fletcher who worked with Egerton on Eddie the Eagle.
Paramount Pictures will finance and distribute the picture, with Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films to produce, along with John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish; and Lee Hall attached to pen the script.
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla Sues Ex-Employee Alleging Data Theft And Leaks to The Media
- Yes, There's a Stranger Things Comic Book Now; Here's All We Know So Far
- Football Fans from Japan and Senegal Stayed Back to Clean Up World Cup Stadiums
- Beaumont Leads Charge as England Register Highest Women's T20I Score to Thrash SA
- Why Priyanka Chopra Doesn't Think She Has To Be 'Finished' To Tell Her Story