Rocketman: Jamie Bell to Join Taron Egerton In Upcoming Elton John Biopic

English actor Jamie Bell is reportedly circling a key role in the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bell — who received a BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his breakout performance in "Billy Elliot" — is in talks to play songwriter Bernie Taupin; a long-time collaborator of John's, who worked on tracks like Tiny Dancer, Bennie and the Jets and the titular Rocketman, after meeting John in 1967 when the two both answered an advertisement for talent.Bell would join Welsh actor and singer Taron Egerton, who is set to play the young Sir Elton in the movie, with the duo to be directed by Dexter Fletcher who worked with Egerton on Eddie the Eagle.Paramount Pictures will finance and distribute the picture, with Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films to produce, along with John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish; and Lee Hall attached to pen the script.