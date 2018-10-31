Rocketry The Nambi Effect Teaser: R Madhavan's Film Wins Applaud from Aamir Khan, Big B

The teaser of R Madhavan’s directorial debut, Rocketry The Nambi Effect, released on Wednesday and is receiving praise from Bollywood bigwigs. While Aamir Khan called the teaser 'intriguing', Amitabh Bachchan praised Madhavan as 'an accomplished actor' for the same.On Tuesday, R Madhavan made an announcement on Instagram by sharing a video.The teaser starts with the launching of a rocket and Madhavan’s commentary in the background. Madhavan, who is playing the role of scientist S Nambi Narayanan, narrates the plot of the film and can be heard saying, "Agar mein aapse yeh kahun ki yeh karnama hum bees saal pehele hee haasil kar sakte the…toh…”(If I say that we could have achieved this miracle 20 years ago). The teaser ends with a zoom out shot of the actor who enters the frame towards the end.Minutes after the launch, the teaser received a warm welcome on social media.Check out the teaser here:The film will release in Hindi, English and Tamil. Madhavan, who is co-directing the film with Anant Mahadevan, had posted videos from his project a couple of days back. He spoke about the teaser and the story that the film has to say. He said in the video, “There are many personal stories in the world that you would have heard about and many many more you have no clue about. When you hear this man's story, see his achievements and he assures that the audience will never be able to stay silent.”Rocketry The Nambi Effect will hit the screens in the summers of 2019.