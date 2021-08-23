Rocky and Mayur on a South Sojourn in HistoryTV18's #RoadTrippinWithRnM Season 5

As the world begins to find its feet again, HistoryTV18 is all set to enthrall viewers with another taste of adventure, joy and hope in an all-new season of its unique digital-first, travel vlogging series, #RoadTrippinWithRnM! Rocky and Mayur are currently packing their bags and filling up their tank to take off on their fifth road trip, which they’ll continue to catalogue in real-time by sharing vlogs, photos, and reels on their own and HistoryTV18’s social media feeds.

This time, India’s unstoppable ‘highwaymen’ plan to take a trip across the South of India, kickstarting their adventure from Madurai in Tamil Nadu on the 23rd of August and making their way to Panjim, Goa via popular and lesser-known cities across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, such as Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Salem, Mysore, Chikmagalur, Mangalore, and Gokarna. Follow their adventures from the 23rd of August to the 7th of September on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky and Mayur’s social media accounts.

Launched in the second half of 2020, #RoadTrippinWithRnM has set new benchmarks of success with every one of its four seasons. The record-breaking show has seen Rocky and Mayur spend 50 thrilling days on highways across ten states of India, covering over 7,000 kilometres and sharing 372 videos that have garnered over 500MN impressions, 130MN+ views, and more than 5.2MN engagements across social media. HistoryTV18’s enormous social media ecosystem and Rocky and Mayur’s dedicated following has ensured continued engagement and viral videos.

While this southern road trip will still have all the ingredients that the viewers have come to love over the first four seasons, there will also be a dash of fresh escapades and unexpected twists. From world-famous heritage sites to off-beat destinations to landmark eateries and little-known gastronomic delights, season 5 of #RoadTrippinWithRnM promises to be jam-packed with rare and wonderful experiences.

Rocky and Mayur’s are raring to go for their fifth adventure. Speaking about the trip, Rocky exclaims that he “can’t wait to get out on the open roads again! We’ve covered a large part of India over our last four trips with HistoryTV18, but this is the first time we’re heading South. I’m excited about the whole new world that awaits us – long highways, Oceanside drives and lush green roadsides lined with coconut trees, exciting outdoor adventures, and so many new flavours, sights, and sounds! I think we can safely promise loads of exciting, unexpected experiences this time around.”

Meanwhile, Mayur can’t wait to get his caffeine fix at some of the best coffee estates India boasts of. The region grows both the Robusta and Arabica varieties and is home to several home-grown brands for coffee lovers. “The coffee, yes! But also, the food! The South has so many amazing cuisines to feast on before our journey takes us to the beach shacks of Goa. My mouth waters just at the thought of what lies ahead!” he says.

Arun Thapar, President - Content & Communication, A+E Networks | TV18, believes “The mega success of #RoadTrippinWithRnM is proof that each successive roadtrip has moved with the times to meet our viewers’ expectations. While the humour, energy, and camaraderie have remained constant, we’ve also surprised viewers with extraordinary experiences each time. The route this time from Tamil Nadu to Goa via Karnataka will be a treat for the eyes – and of course, you just can’t go wrong when you combine Rocky and Mayur’s genuine love for travel with the thrill of being out on the open road!”

HistoryTV18’s #RoadTrippinWithRnM Season 5 is all set to brighten your days and screens as Rocky and Mayur hit the road on the 23rd of August! Follow ‘#RoadTrippinWithRnM’ on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

