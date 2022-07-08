Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Song Schedule in Austria Cancelled?

It was highly speculated that Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh might head to Austria to film a song for their upcoming romantic drama flick, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. However, now it appears that the shooting plan in Austria has been cancelled. The latest report in ETimes states that there has been a change in the existing plan.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the special song of the film was supposed to be shot by ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. According to the entertainment portal, “The plan to shoot the song has been cancelled. Perhaps the production team will soon take a decision on whether the same song will be shot in India.”

The reason behind the last-minute change is not confirmed moreover further updates about this development can only be known once the production team makes a decision. Speaking of the lead actors of the film, Alia Bhatt is currently in London shooting for her maiden Hollywood movie titled Heart of Stone alongside Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot. Alia Bhatt, who recently made her pregnancy official is likely to return to India.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh jetted off to Hawaii to spend some quality time with his wife Deepika Padukone, and celebrate his birthday. In terms of work, Ranveer was last seen in Divyang Thakkar’s comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he has Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus in the pipeline. Speaking of Alia Bhatt, her next black comedy movie Darlings is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 5, 2022. She is also gearing up for the release of the much-awaited sci-fiction film Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the movie features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie remains under wraps but the film is likely to hit the big screens in the month of February next year.

