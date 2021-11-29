Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani BTS Pics Show Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh at Delhi's Qutub Minar

Film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after five years post ‘Ae Dil Hain Mushkil’. In recent developments, pictures from the set have been leaked on social media by some fans. In the leaked shots, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt can be seen posing in one of the dramatic sequences from the film at Qutub Minar, New Delhi. While Ranveer was dressed in a white outfit with yellow patches on his pants, Alia was dolled up in a white saree with red borders paired up with bangles and earrings. In another photo, both the actors are seen posing in one of the song sequences presumably.

The shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been going on for some time in Delhi now. In the other pictures, we can see choreographer Farah Khan Kunder with the director Johar while Ranveer and Alia covering themselves with a shawl. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi can also be seen in a white saree while actor Dharmendra Deol can be seen sitting in an e-rickshaw posing with a hat.

Farah has also shared one picture standing in front of Qutub Minar in a green suit with white floral imprints. It has been shared with a caption, ”Two monuments in one frame."

Farah went on to share another photo with the director of the film Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra writing in the caption that the three share a strong bond of 27 years.

Sharing on Instagram Stories a shot of getting ready for the film, Farah shared a glimpse of Johar feeling tired and describing himself feeling snuggly. Scheduled to be released in 2022, Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the supporting roles. Ranveer and Alia are going to be paired for the second time after the film ‘Gully Boy’.

After completing 50 days of filming, Karan also shared a behind the scenes video featuring the cast and crew.

The movie is set for Feb 10 release in 2023.

