It’s official, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is set to release in July. Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday morning. The film, which was originally releasing in February this year, will now release on July 28. Sharing the news, Ranveer wrote, “Kyunki it’s all about loving your family!

#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas, 28th July 2023."

Alia also shared the announcement and wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.. releasing 28th July 2023 See you at the movies." Karan wrote, “They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we’re coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!"

The film was slated to release in Feb 2023 but was pushed to April 2023. However, the team has delayed it further. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be a new-age romantic flick that also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Speaking about the veterans, Karan said last year, “The film is a joyous film, in my opinion, I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I’m very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I’ve worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it’s a massive ensemble, a family love story."

