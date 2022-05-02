Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol To Reunite For a Special Appearance In Film?

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. However, if reports are to be believed, there’s one more superhit Bollywood on-screen couple which is likely to make a special appearance in the movie. Well, it’s none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

As reported by BollywoodLife.com, SRK and Kajol will have a special appearance in the film and they will shoot for the same soon in Mumbai. While King Khan is currently busy with several of his projects, a source close to the development claimed he will manage a day to shoot for Karan Johar’s film. Moreover, it is not yet decided if SRK-Kajol will appear for a special song or a special scene.

“Shah Rukh who has a choco block schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself. Also, the appearance of the couple is yet to be decided. Whether it will be a special song or a special scene. Karan Johar is damn excited to be back as director after a long time and so he making sure everything is PERFECT that will leave his fans excited and satisfied by the film," the source cited by the entertainment portal said.

Shah Rukh Khan previously made a special appearance in Karan Johar’s 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Muskil which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma in key roles.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a number of other projects in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, SRK has also been shooting for Atlee’s film with Tamil sensation Nayanthara. He has also announced another project with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is slated to release in December 2023.

Meanwhile, apart from Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. They will be seen playing the role of Alia’s grandparents. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan as Ranveer’s grandmother. The film is slated to hit theatres in February 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.