Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Shooting Postponed as Jaya Bacchan Tests Covid Positive

Director-producer Karan Johar was left with no option but to halt the shooting of his next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after Jaya Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19. Before her, Shabana Azmi, who is also a part of the cast, had contracted the infection.

Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan play major roles, is the project to have been affected by the virus.

After the positive reports of Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bacchan, Karan Johar has, for now, decided to cancel the shoot because he does not want to compromise the safety of the rest of the cast and crew.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was set to begin shooting on February 2, and this schedule was to be completed on February 14.

Shabana Azmi tested positive on 1 February:

Informing her fans through her Instagram handle, the actor said that she had been tested positive for Covid and isolated herself at home. She also asked others to get tested if they had come in contact with her.

Karan Johar announced the film last year:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was formally announced on July 6, 2021, on the birthday of Ranveer Singh and marks producer Karan Johar’s comeback to direction after a 5-year hiatus; his last film being Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt star in the film. On February 10, 2023, it will have a worldwide theatrical release.

Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios have collaborated to produce this film. In the film, Alia Bhatt will portray a middle-class girl, while Ranveer Singh will play the character of a boy from a wealthy family, according to sources.

