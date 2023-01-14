Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Update: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Likely To shoot a Special Song In March

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most awaited movies. While fans have been eagerly waiting for it, here’s some update on Karan Johar directorial. If recent reports are to be believed, makers of RRKPM are planning to hold the last leg of shooting in March this year.

As reported by E-times, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani makers are planning to shoot a special song and a few mother other sequences in March. While the dates have not been finalised so far, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will start rehearsals for the song only once the dates are locked. Karan Johar’s team has already begun the pre-production work for this shooting schedule and the plan is to make this song ‘larger than life’ and one of the ‘major attractions’ of the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be a new-age romantic flick that also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film went on floors in August 2021 and several shooting schedules were held in Mumbai, Delhi and Moscow.

In October last year, Karan Johar expressed happiness while talking about working with seasoned actresses like Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He also gave a shoutout to the rest of the supporting cast that hails from Kolkata and said, “The film is a joyous film, in my opinion, I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I’m very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I’ve worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it’s a massive ensemble, a family love story."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit theatres on April 28 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here