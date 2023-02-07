Rocking Star Yash Gets Clicked in Mumbai; Here’s the Real Reason Behind His Visit | Exclusive

The KGF franchise has made Yash a household name. The actor is widely known and loved as his character Rocky Bhai from the film. On Tuesday, Yash was spotted in Mumbai when he waved at the paparazzi. The actor walked out of the airport when he was greeted by the paps. He waved and also shook hands with them.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Yash was seen interacting with the shutterbugs. He looked dapper as he sported a blue printed shirt and added uber-cool goggles to his look.

While the pictures and videos of Yash from his Mumbai visit are all over social media, it should be noted that the actor is not in the city for any Bollywood project. Sources close to Yash have exclusively confirmed to News18 Showsha that the actor is in Mumbai for a brand shoot.

KGF 2 was released in April 2022 and was widely loved by all. Besides Yash, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. The film broke several records at the box office and collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

While fans have now been waiting for KGF 3, recently, Hombale Films’ Vijay Kirgandur revealed that the film is not happening ‘anytime soon’ because the director Prashanth Neel is busy. Last month, Kirgandur shared that the pre-production work for KGF Chapter 3 hasn’t started yet and added that the film is likely to go on floors in 2025. He also revealed that there are plans of taking the KGF franchise beyond the fifth installment too.

Meanwhile, Yash celebrated his 37th birthday last month when he penned a letter addressing his fans and called them ‘my strength’. “I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by the 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding," a part of his note read.

