Rocky Jaiswal Spills the Beans on Wedding Plans With Hina Khan: 'We Will Get Married But...'

Hina Khan, who met her now-boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of her debut serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’, took her relationship to the next level when she said ‘yes’ to his proposal on Big Boss 11. The two have been shelling out some major relationship goals ever since. In a recent interview, Rocky spilled the beans on his wedding plans with the actress.

“We’ve been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage," Rocky told Hindustan Times. “Mentally, we’re there. We don’t want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it. It doesn’t make sense to us. Even after getting married, I’ve seen that people aren’t close to one another, and then what’s the point of getting married.”

Rocky said that he and Hina have a very secure relationship. “We don’t have any kind of inhibitions about each other. That gives us the liberty to expand and move ahead in our careers to see where it leads to. We think that there’s still time for marriage. Eventually, we’ll get married but that time is not now,” he shared.

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan instantly hit it off when they met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain,’ in which the former was serving as one of the producers. However, they talked about their relationship only after the actress quit the show eight years later.

Last year, Hina got candid about her marriage plans and opened up about tying the knot with Rocky. “I have just started my career in films. So how can I get married right now? I think I am more or less settled in my life. A wedding is just a formality. But yeah, maybe after two or two-and-a-half years, I will do it," Hina told the Indian Express.

